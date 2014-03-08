Sony confirms GDC event, will it bring the PS4 virtual reality headset?

Sony's rumoured virtual reality gaming headset for the PS4 could make its public debut next month, with the Japanese giant confirming a presentation at the Games Developers Conference.

The firm is inviting GDC attendees to an event on "innovation at PlayStation," and "the future of gaming" on March 18th.

The concise description offers few other hints that the Oculus Rift rival is ready for a public showing during the hour-long event but, perhaps significantly, Sony is bringing some of the big dogs to the party.

Shuhei Yoshida, president of Sony Computer Entertainments, Richard Marks, SCEA's senior director of R&D, and Anton Mikhailov, the senior software engineer in R&D will all be on the panel.

Big time player

Last month a Sony insider exclusively told TechRadar the headset was almost ready for the big time, with an understanding the company planned to make the big reveal at GDC.

With rumours the company also plans to demonstrate VR games at E3 this summer, GDC seems like the perfect time to make it official. At least we hope so!

Via IGN