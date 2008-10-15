PlayStation YouTube channel launched

Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) has launched a PlayStation branded YouTube channel, to show off trailers and game footage to gamers.

PlayStation gamers will also be treated to tantalising content such as publisher and developer interviews, and have the opportunity to share and show-off their own user generated content.

PlayStation on YouTube shows off a bunch of new game videos for titles such as SOCOM: US Navy Seals Confrontation and MotorStorm: Pacific Rift.

"The beauty of being able to use something like YouTube... is that we're able to reach a much wider audience," Miles Jacobson remarked to Gamesindustry.biz

Sony plans to extend the YouTube channel as a central marketing hub to stand alongside the hugely popular PlayStation blog and website.