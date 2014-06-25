PlayStation Now streaming to arrive on some Sony TVs next week

If you have a Sony 4K Ultra HD TV or some selected Full HD sets and you live in the United States then you will be getting early access to the PlayStation Now beta from next week.

From June 30, those with some high-end Sony TVs will be able to play PS3 games with no console.

You'll just have to connect your DualShock 3 controller to your TV to play streamed games (assuming you're connected to the web of course).

The service was shown off at CES back at the turn of the year, where TechRadar suggested this service could actually prove to be better than a backwards compatible PS4 in our Hands on: PlayStation Now review.

Ratchet up the gaming

The beta trial will see the likes of Dead Space 3, God of War: Ascesion, Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes, Ultra Street Fighter 4 and Ratchet & Clank: Into The Nexus available to trialists to rent for between a day and a month.

There will also be a subscription service that allows you access to everything, but that has not yet been finalised by Sony.

The PlayStation Now service arrives on PS4 on July 31 with PS3 and Vita to follow soon afterwards but for those people in Europe who are champing at their digital bit to get some streaming loveliness you'll probably have to wait until 2015.

