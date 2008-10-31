Nintendo DS is 84 million strong

While Nintendo's Wii is already way past its older brother, the GameCube, in terms of sales (took five years for the latter to ship 20 million worldwide, with Wii already at 34.55 after just under three years) Nintendo announces that the DS has now overtaken the Game Boy Advance (GBA).

According to Nintendo, the DS shipped 84.33 million units by the end of September 2008.

That is the reason for the slew of sub-standard Brain and Horse Training games you see on the shelves, folks!

GBA hit 81.36 million units in its lifetime.