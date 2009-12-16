Microsoft offers cut-price PC Games on Demand

Microsoft has launches its Games on Demand service for Windows, offering a range of PC games for download and some tempting special offers for Xmas gaming fun on the PC.

The Games for Windows 'Games on Demand' service is very similar to the Games on Demand offering on the Xbox 360.

Don't leave your chair

The following games are all now available for you to buy without even leaving your chair: Fallout 3, DiRT 2, Resident Evil 5, Street Fighter IV, Battlestations Pacific, FUEL, Viva Pinata, Kane & Lynch: Dead Men, Shadowrun, Section 8, Juiced 2, and Red Faction: Guerrilla.

The new PC gaming service has had some teething problems as outlined on Major Nelson's blog which offers some troubleshooting suggestions for getting started.

As a carrot to incentivise gamers to download the Games for Windows client, Microsoft is offering a free game called Tinker. No, we'd never heard of it either.

Free though! Hurry up. Get it while you can. Download the client right here.