Microsoft: Call of Duty MW3 release date 8 November

Microsoft opened its E3 2011 press conference with an exclusive demonstration of the forthcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, in a move that was clearly strategically planned to appeal the hardcore gaming crowd.

The new COD game has a release date of November 8 later this year, Microsoft announced, quickly giving most of the crowd and online viewers the key piece of gaming news that they all wanted to hear.

Big guns, explosions, action!

Amidst deep see divers burning their way through grates and dead bodies floating by the ocean-based battle, the action in the game looks incredible, as we have come to expect from Activision's killer franchise.

Developers at Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games noted how they were honoured to work together, with a Sledgehammer rep saying it was "truly humbling to be part of this game.

And so, E3 2011 kicks off, with explosions and big guns on show from Microsoft, with Xbox boss Don Mattrick taking to the stage to announce:"This is an incredible time for everyone who loves games and entertainment."

Stay tuned for further gaming tech news and updates from LA as they come in…