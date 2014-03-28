Kinect 2 is coming to Windows and this is what it looks like

Last year we learned that the Xbox One's Kinect sensor would be coming to Windows, and Microsoft's just revealed the final design to the world…

…and it looks exactly the same! Well, almost. The new one now says "Kinect" on the top panel and the "X" nexus on the front has been replaced with a more understated power indicator.

The sensor accepts three connections – the sensor, USB 3.0 output to PC, and power - and you'll also be getting a power supply in the box.

"We are getting closer and closer to launch," said Microsoft. Currently, we expect that launch to take place sometime between July and September of this year.