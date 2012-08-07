Kickstarter Android console Ouya gets game line-up

The Android-powered Ouya smart TV console now has a gaming line up for you to salivate over.

The wildly successful Kickstarter funding campaign for the Ouya has hit over $7 million (£4.5 million) and closes later this week, with the hardware estimated to be ready for delivery in March 2013.

The game line-up features some well-known titles (Final Fantasy III, anyone?) sneaking in among a host of lesser-known and indie games.

Play on

As well as the games listed below, most Google Play games should work through the box providing they're compatible with Android 4.0, which the Ouya is set to launch with.

And if that's not enough to convince you, there'll also be OnLive support too.

Check out the current game line-up in the list below:

AR-K: A Dark Acid Adventure Comedy

Armored Tank Assault 2

Aura Tactics

Auro

Castle Conflict 2

Echoes of Eternea

Final Fantasy III

Gish (and more!)

Gravestompers

Gunblitz

Heroes Call and Ski Safari

Ittle Dew

Kaiju Combat

Kitaru

Legends of Aethereus

MANOS: The Hands of Fate

Megatroid

Mutant Mudds

Orbital Blaster

Quest for Infamy

Reincarnation: The Root of All Evil

Rival Threads

Rush Bros

Saturday Morning RPG

Spinferno

Super Retro Squad

Volgarr the Viking

Xenonauts

Via SlashGear