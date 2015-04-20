Trending
Hillary Clinton invents #throwbackmonday with retro GameBoy pic

Gaming  

Unlike her emails, this picture didn't get deleted

Hillary Clinton GameBoy

Hillary Rodham Clinton may be the Democrats' top presidential candidate, but 22 years ago she was just another First Lady trying to steal a few minutes to herself on a GameBoy.

OK, her life experiences are still unrelatable to ... everyone, but a retro picture posted to the William J. Clinton Library's official Instagram account shows HRC knows her way around a "Nintendo 'Game Boy' electronic game."

Clinton's people may want to get her up to speed on today's lingo before she starts asking voters what their favorite "electronic game" is. Just a thought.

