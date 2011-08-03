Video: PlayStation Vita - what you need to know

The PlayStation Vita is getting ever closer, with the latest handheld console looking to take on the Nintendo 3DS when it launches later in the year.

The original PSP was a decent piece of kit, but with it never really looking like it could battle with the mighty DS, Sony fans will be expecting more from its successor.

TechRadar has put together an exclusive video highlighting the things you should be aware of in the PS Vita to go alongside our PS Vita: what you need to know feature.

So check out our "PlayStation Vita video: what you need to know", below.