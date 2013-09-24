Archos GamePad 2 gets a sultry makeover in leaked shots

The Archos GamePad 2 has popped up on two separate sites - with an official-looking picture, no less - indicating that Archos could be on the cusp of an official announcement.

The FCC posted info on the second-gen handheld Android gaming tablet first, and then the online retailer HKTDC reportedly pushed out the above photo before taking the listing down again.

The GamePad 2 looks like a follow-up to the original Archos GamePad, but with a beefed-up 1.6GHz quad-core processor, a higher-res 1280 x 800 7-inch display, 2GB of RAM, an optional storage increase to 16GB plus sexy coat of black paint.

TechRadar wasn't crazy about the original Archos GamePad during our hands-on time with the gadget, but a next-gen successor might be just the thing - even with stiff competition from the Nvidia Shield.

Via Engadget

More blips!

You can't wrap your hands around the Archos GamePad 2 yet, but you can get them clicking on more blips!