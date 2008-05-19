EA's Take-Two takeover bid drags on

As GTA4 sales continue to go through the roof, the latest deadline for EA’s Take-Two take-over bid has passed.

EA set a midnight deadline last Friday for it’s latest offer of $1.9bn (£968m) which has still not been accepted by Take-Two’s shareholders.

Take-Two’s stock closed at $27.10 on the Nasdaq last week, considerably higher than the $25.74 per share currently being offered by EA.

Take-Two stands firm

"The market's probably suggesting that EA should come up with a few more dollars and that may be a likely a scenario," Colin Sebastian, an analyst with Lazard Capital Markets, told the BBC.

"It doesn't seem like shareholders would tender at $25.74 if the stock is trading at $27."

Neither company has yet responded to TechRadar’s requests for comment on the matter. Stay tuned for further updates as we get them.