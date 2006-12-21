Sony promises expensive second PS3 console

Sony is developing a second PlayStation 3 platform - an expensive, feature-packed version not aimed at gamers.

Ken Kutaragi, Sony's chairman and group CEO, ex-president of Sony computer entertainment and so-called "father of the PlayStation" made the promise to the Japanese media this week.

He described an "AV-centric" device, with twin High Definition Multimedia Interface ( HDMI ) ports, one for sound and another for picture. It would be based around the PS3's existing Cell processor platform and offer Blu-ray playback.

One Japanese news agency speculated such a device could cost as much as $2,500 (£1,300).

Such a device is likely to be a high-end, all-in-one device for the living room, encompassing video recording, web surfing and high-definition playback. By the sounds of things, playing PS3 games would be just one more feature.