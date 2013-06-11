Trending
Brands

PS4 won't be tied down by region locking

By Consoles  

Is region-free, can travel

No region locking for PS4

Sony just keeps doling out the good news. After announcing that the PS4 will be able to play used games while also launching for a reasonable $399 (£349), it's confirmed that the console will also be region free.

Speaking to fans in a tweet, Sony Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida announced that the "PS4 is region free", so you'll be able to pick up a game on holiday and play it when you get home.

  • Read our review of the PS4

Sony - crusaders of next-gen liberation. Oh, and if you were wondering how lending used games will work on the PS4, Sony's posted a useful video to guide you.

More blips!

No matter what region you're in, we've got plenty of blips for you to chew on

See more Consoles news