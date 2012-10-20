Nintendo offers convoluted solution for Wii U in-game voice chat

Early Nintendo Wii U adopters will be able to voice chat within games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 but not without embracing a convoluted solution.

Nintendo has confirmed that voice chat will be available only on some games, but players will require a licensed wired headset, plugged into the touchscreen GamePad, with no wireless solutions on the horizon.

To complicate matters further, the company's Xbox-style Pro Controller, which will be used for games like Black Ops 2 and Mass Effect III does not have a port for a headset and does not feature a microphone.

This means Wii U gamers will need to plug the headset into the GamePad - they otherwise would not be using - in order to chat in-game with other players. Hardly ideal.

No wireless options?

Both controllers are Bluetooth ready, meaning wireless headsets are possible, but Nintendo has yet to hint at any plans to introduce them.

So far, the only three games confirmed with voice chat for online play are Black Ops 2, Mass Effect III and Assassins Creed III.

The Nintendo Wii U is launched in the UK and the US on November 30 and is available to pre-order now.

Via MVC