Bungie promises 'last hoorah' for Xbox Live send-off

News last week that the original Xbox Live service is to be switched off in April has been met with some sadness by Bungie, makers of the Halo franchise.

In an emotional blog, the company remarks on Xbopx Live's proposed closure by saying: We're all saddened at the realisation that an era is coming to an end but looking back, we're incredibly fortunate to have had such a great run and such strong support from our fans.

"Halo 2 has been at or near the top of the Xbox Live charts for original games since it launched over five years ago.

Humpday losses

The blog goes on to say: "We're extremely thankful to everyone who has played, enjoyed and supported Halo 2 over Xbox Live. We've had some great fun together, including far too many humpday losses to even recount."

Bungie has decided to celebrate rather than commiserate and has proposed as massive send-off for Halo on the Live service, explaining: "Mark your calendars now – on 14 April let's all rally to go online for one last hoorah.

"One final farewell and one final opportunity for all of you to kick our asses at Halo 2."

Master Chief would approve.

Via Kotaku