And the top-selling game of 2008 was...

According to the latest ELSPA/Gfk-ChartTrack data for the videogames industry, Mario Kart Wii and FIFA '09 turned out to be the top-selling titles of 2008.

Considering that the Wii is the runaway winner in the console wars, it's hardly a surprise to find that Mario Kart, Wii Fit and Wii Play nabbed the top three spots in the single format Top 10.

The all-conquering Wii

In fact, five of the ten games in single format list were Wii titles, along with three Xbox 360 titles (GTA IV, Call of Duty: World at War and FIFA '09), one PS3 title (GTA IV) and the enduringly popular Dr Kawashima's Brain Training on Nintendo DS.

FIFA '09 dominated the all formats chart – EA released the football game across PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, PSP, PC, PS2 and DS formats. Mario Kart Wii and GTA IV were second and third in the list respectively.