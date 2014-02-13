10 Oculus Rift games that will blow your mind

Some games were made for VR before VR was a thing. Imagine strapping on an Oculus Rift and diving headlong into the mind-boggling puzzles of Portal 2, or teetering on the edge of a skyscraper amongst the vivid skylines in Mirror's Edge.

Following the news that Eve Valkyrie will be the Oculus Rift's first exclusive launch title, we've taken to dreaming up what other games we'd love to see get the 'Rift treatment. Some definitely seem like better ideas than others.

Could you handle the intensity of an Oculus-enabled Outlast, Wipeout or SOMA for example? Check out all of our choices in the video below, then tell us what you think in the comments.