Gaming laptop deals: huge $450 price cuts in the latest Dell and Alienware sale

Dell gaming laptop deals just keep getting better and better this week as memorial day sales start to take off. We're now seeing savings on budget machines all the way up to enthusiast-level ranging from $270 off to a massive $450 off.

If you're looking for a cheap laptop deal now's your chance. Our highlight this week is this $300 saving on a Dell G5 15 for $1,049.99 (was $1,349.99) featuring a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive - insane specs for the money. If you're on a budget then you can also save $270 with this Dell G3 15 for $899.99 (was $1,069), which has an Intel Core i5-9300H, GTX 1660Ti, 8GB of RAM, and a massive 512GB SSD - specs you simply don't see for under a $1000.

A fantastic option with both these gaming laptop deals is to customize your specs before you buy them - which is made possible since you're buying directly from Dell. You can take that initial $300 saving and invest it in an upgraded RTX 2060 graphics card or 16GB of RAM and still be saving money overall. Even without upgrades though, both these gaming laptop deals are suitable for decent 1080p gaming right off the bat.

If you're really looking for a gaming laptop deal with ludicrous power then we've also included these insane $450 savings on the Alienware m15 for $1,299.99 and $1,499.99, both of which include an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and up to an RTX 2060 and 1TB SSD, depending on the specs you choose. These are the real deal and we'd recommend them to anyone who's really serious about future-proofing their rig.

Not in the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region down below.



Gaming laptop deals at Dell this week

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop | $1,349.99 $1,049.99 at Dell

Our pick of the bunch this week is an incredible $300 saving on this Dell G5 15-inch gaming laptop. With a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive, this machine is all set to go for superb 1080p performance.

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop | $1,069.99 $899.99 at Dell

On a budget? this mid-level Dell G3 has a $270 saving right now and is a good option if you're looking to save some cash or are a casual gamer. With an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD you'll still be getting baseline specs that will blast away at any game at 1080.

Alienware m15 gaming laptop | $1,744 $1,299.99 at Dell

If you're ready to go all out then you can save a massive $450 on a premium Alienware gaming laptop this week at Dell. With an Intel Core i7-9750H, GTX 1660Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this machine is fully equipped to handle Ray Tracing and the fast encroaching next gen of games.

Alienware m15 gaming laptop | $1,944 $1,499.99 at Dell

Now we're really getting ludicrous with this top of the line Alienware m15 with another $450 saving. This one comes packed with an Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2060, and a humongous 1TB SSD. This is the full package right here and the best value premium laptop you can buy this week.

