Fitbit deals at Walmart: price cuts on the Fitbit Versa 2, Charge 3, and Inspire HR

If you're looking to score a discount on Fitbit's best-selling activity tracker, then you're in luck. Walmart has incredible deals on the smartwatch which include the all-new Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite Edition, Inspire HR, and Charge 3.



Our top pick is the Fitbit Versa 2 that's on sale for $149.95. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the water-resistant smartwatch.

The Fitbit Versa 2 tracks activity, workouts, sleep, and calories burned while also continuously monitoring heart rate. The Versa 2 can help you meet your fitness goals with 15+ exercise modes and on-screen workouts that play on your wrist and coach you through each move. The Fitbit also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can send and receive messages, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $149.95 at Walmart

Walmart has the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for a record low price of $149.95. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

Shop more of the best Fitbit deals below and keep in mind these fantastic offers are ending soon, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker: $99 $79 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $20 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Walmart. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides up to five days of battery life.

Fitbit Charge 3: $149.95 $99.95 at Walmart

Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $99.95 at Walmart. The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch: $159.95 $119 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $119 at Walmart This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch, which is available in five different color choices.

