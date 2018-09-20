Fitbit Blaze is down to just £99 on Amazon today

Amazon has discounted the Fitbit Blaze to just £99 on its UK site. The fitness-oriented wearable is often on sale for around £130 and we haven’t seen a deal like this before.

The bargain is available for both the black and plum strap options, but if you’re looking to pick one up then hurry - both discounts end today (September 20) at 23:59 BST.

The tracker was originally announced at CES 2016, and packs a heart rate tracker, a colourful LCD display, and sweat and splash resistance.

The Blaze represented the company’s first attempt at crossing activity trackers with smartwatches. However, despite the smartwatch-esque design the wearable offers little more functionality than most fitness trackers.

In our Fitbit Blaze review, we praised it for its excellent battery life and low price, which is now even lower.