Exclusive web hosting deal: InMotion now available from just $2.95 per month

The massive Cyber Week of deals is over, right? WRONG, dear reader. At least when it comes to website hosting services and, in particular, InMotion Hosting.
That's because we've just been given an exclusive web hosting deal to tell you about from InMotion - that's right, this one's just for TechRadar visitors and is only available until this Friday November 30.
So what's the deal? It's 67% off InMotion Power, which is the company's best value plan. That takes the monthly price down to a mere $2.95 (around £2.30) when you sign up for a three year plan. With that, you get all the premium web hosting features you could need for a small business (or very serious hobby).
We're talking themes, templates, SSD storage, SSL and a free domain all thrown in. InMotion Power gets you not one, not two, but six websites, unlimited emails, marketing tools, a security suite, unlimited bandwidth and unlimited storage. All this plus turbo charged speeds.
Our EXCLUSIVE InMotion Power web hosting discount:
InMotion Power | 3 years |
$8.99 $2.95 per month (roughly £2.30) | 67% saving
This is very handsome discount from InMotion Hosting in the name of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can't really argue with 67% off, but you need to act quickly to get this price. And have no doubts as to the quality, as InMotion currently holds the #1 spot in our best website hosting guide.
Ends on November 30View Deal
In addition to that, TechRadar readers can also get a 53% reduction on InMotion Pro - its most premium subscription - at a discounted rate of $7.49 (roughly £5.90) per month. Pro is an obvious upgrade for developers and growing businesses, as it adds unlimited websites doubled performance speeds and additional support in to the mix.
