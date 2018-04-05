Nothing beats our exclusive Galaxy S9 deal: 15GB data for £34pm and £150 upfront

If you've been biding your time and waiting for the price of Samsung Galaxy S9 deals to fall before taking the plunge, smartphone retailers haven't exactly been falling over themselves to reward your patience.

So we took matters into our own hands. We've agreed with Mobiles.co.uk to give TechRadar readers an exclusive discount on the Galaxy S9 on O2 with 15GB of data. Use the voucher code TRS9EXC to knock a faintly ridiculous £110 off the upfront cost down to £150, then pay £34 a month after that.

It's by far the best S9 tariff on the market right now - and we know a thing or two about what the best Galaxy S9 deals are. Our comparison chart includes more than 3,500 individual tariffs, from which we've narrowed down the best value ones to recommend.

TechRadar's EXCLUSIVE Galaxy S9 deal

Samsung Galaxy S9 on O2 from Mobiles.co.uk | £260 £150 upfront with TRS9EXC code | 15GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £34pm

It's still early days for the Samsung Galaxy S9, and deals that total less than a grand over the two year term are a rare breed for now. But using the TRS9EXC code obliterates that total cost. After that, we can't imagine too many people would begrudge paying £34 a month for the latest, greatest Android - especially when you see the amount of data you get. And if that wasn't enough, you get access to cheap lunches and the odd free coffee with O2's Priority rewards as well. Total cost over 24 months is £966

Today's other best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals:

If you have an aversion to O2, need even more data or just want to get an idea of what other Galaxy S9 deals are available to buy, then you can dive straight in to TechRadar's S9 comparison chart below. Twiddle with the filters to tailor make your perfect Samsung S9 deal.