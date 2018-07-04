Etisalat introduces Annual Add-on data packs for postpaid customers

If you find yourself constantly running out of data, then Etisalat’s new yearly data allowances might be for you.

Etisalat today introduced ‘Annual Add-Ons’, data packs that allow customers to load up on large yearly data allowances on twelve-month installments starting as low as AED 100 per month.

These add-ons are valid for one year from date of subscription and open only to postpaid users. There are four plans on offer starting from 100GB data for AED 100 per month going up to 1TB data for AED 1000 per month.

You can also opt for a combo plan that includes 50GB data plus 2000 flexi (local and/or international) minutes for AED 100 per month.

Subscriptions are available to postpaid users through My Etisalat app or Etisalat stores across the country. You’ll either have to pay one month rental in advance or sign up for auto-pay.