Etisalat doubles internet speeds for eLife Unlimited subscribers

Etisalat today announced it has doubled the broadband speed of all eLife Unlimited subscribers in the country. The new slew of plans now deliver more than five times the broadband speed of the previous generation, according to the company.

Existing eLife Unlimited subscribers should see the speed increase immediately. The entry-level eLife Starter plan will now offer speeds up to 100mbps, the unlimited sports and entertainment plans will offer speeds up to 200mbps, and Premium plans will go as high as 500mbps and 1Gbps.

Of course, if you are an Emirati national, you will automatically receive a free speed boost, offering even more bandwidth on the plans, pushing your Starter plan from 100mbps to 250mbps, and the Unlimited Sports and Entertainment plans to 500mbps.

“We deliver on our promises and are proud to offer double the broadband speeds to both our existing ‘eLife Unlimited’ customers and those joining eLife or migrating to these plans at no extra cost” said Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer at Etisalat.

Standard eLife subscribers can jump onto the new eLife Unlimited plans by visiting Etisalat.ae, calling 800101, or by visiting any of the Etisalat stores around the country. The eLife Unlimited plans can be subscribed to with a normal commitment-based contract, or have it waved off by paying an additional fee of AED 20 per month.

Elife Unlimited also offers premium content from major TV broadcasters like MBC, beIN Sport, OSN and Starz Play, as well as a ‘Regional Add-on’ that will add premium Asian, Arabian, Pinoy and Western channels to a basic TV subscription for AED 10 a month. Premium subscribers can choose one of options for free.