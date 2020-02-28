England vs Pakistan live stream: watch today's T20 Women's World Cup 2020 from anywhere

Having got back on track in their second Group B match against Thailand, Heather Knight's side now face something of a crunch match - don't miss a ball with our England vs Pakistan live stream guide.

Both England and Pakistan currently sit on two points in the group alongside the West Indies and South Africa, meaning the stakes are high for this match in Canberra as the Women's T20 World Cup looks ahead to March and the semi-finals.

England come into the match as clear favourites, but a comfortable win in their opening T20 World Cup match over the Windies clearly illustrated that Pakistan should not be underestimated.

England vs Pakistan Women's T20 - when and where? England vs Pakistan will be played at the Manuka Oval, in Canberra on Friday, February 28 . This late match begins at 7pm AEDT local time and so that means an 8am GMT start for England fans tuning in from home.

After kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign in disappointing style with a defeat to South Africa, England should have restored some confidence with their impressive 98-run victory in their second match against Thailand. Skipper Heather Knight led by example, notching up 108 not out from just 66 balls after the early loss of openers Amy Jones and Danielle Wyatt.

Pakistan's big threat looks like to come from their bowling attack, with opening duo Diana Baig and Anam Amin looking superb against the Windies limiting their opponents to 19 each from their four overs

It's a Women’s T20 World Cup match not be missed - so read on and don't miss a ball by learning how to watch an England vs Pakistan live stream today.

Live stream T20 cricket from outside your country

You might find you have a problem accessing your usual home service if you're abroad because of geo-blocking. It's where local broadcasters lock online streams of their coverage to specific areas by logging the IP address of the device trying to access their website.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to get around this nuisance and tune into the cricket just like you would from home. It's called using a VPN, and these useful pieces of software - known as Virtual Private Networks in full - allow you to log back to your country that is broadcasting the match.

Our software experts have spent days testing all of the most popular VPN services and we can safely say that ExpressVPN is the absolute best that's available in the world right now. There are a number of reasons we love it, and chief among them are its robust security, fast speeds, and easy set-up. We also rate it highly because it's compatible with a nearly all major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobile devices. In other words, you can use a VPN to access your home cricket broadcast and stay safer online, with ExpressVPN. Once installed, all you need to do is open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it really is that easy. Choose any country showing the T20 World Cup and watch as if you were at home.

How to stream England vs Pakistan live in the UK

If you're a cricket fan in the UK, then you won't be surprised at all to read that Sky Sports has the exclusive coverage of Women's T20 World Cup 2020 - including today's game. This means you can watch it on TV or online via the Sky Go app, which is available for most mobiles, tablets, games consoles and TV streaming devices. Non-Sky subscribers can still access to the cricket and live stream the Women's T20 World Cup by picking up a Now TV pass, of which the best value is the Monthly Pass at £33.99. By way of comparison, a weekly pass costs £14.98, so you're basically getting two weeks free if you bag the 30-day option. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with the World Cup , then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Cricket at 7.30am on Friday, February 28.

How to get a free T20 Women's World Cup live stream in Pakistan

Pakistan-based cricket fans can tune into T20 Women's World Cup live streams via state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. If you're away from Pakistan while the match you want to see is on, then you can use the above VPN method to watch as if you were back in Pakistan. Download the software (taking advantage of ExpressVPN's 30-day money back guarantee), choose a Pakistan-based server and then head to the PTV live streaming website.

How to live stream England vs Pakistan in Australia

Matches will be covered by Foxtel and its companion Foxtel Now streaming service, and also via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. As described above, you'll need a VPN if you're watching the coverage from abroad - that will let you open up an Australia-based server and watch is if you were back Down Under.

How to watch the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in India: live stream details

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Women's T20 World Cup in India - and that's where this match will be broadcast. This match will be shown on Star Sports 2 with the game scheduled to start at 1.30pm New Delhi time. Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year.

