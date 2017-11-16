EE completes successful 5G trial

The arrival of 5G in the UK took a step closer following the successful conclusion of a networking trial.

Mobile operator EE, working with networking vendor Huawei delivered consistent 2.8Gbps download speeds in its UK test lab.

In order to deliver the 2.8Gbps throughput across the end-to-end 5G architecture, EE linked its fully virtualised 5G core network to 100MHz of 3.5GHz test spectrum via the proof-of-concept Huawei 5G baseband unit. The consistent 2.8Gbps speeds and sub 5ms latency were delivered end-to-end, rather than just across the air interface.

The speeds were achieved over active antenna unit with 64x64 Massive multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) broadcasting 5G New Radio over 3.5GHz test spectrum. EE’s 5G architecture is aligned to Option 3 of 3GPP Release 15, due to be finalised next month and formally ratified in April 2018.

Cutting edge

Tom Bennett, EE director of network services & devices, said: “We’re using our experience in cutting edge 4G technologies and our dedicated partnership approach to ensure technology leadership in 5G. The network architecture we’ve proven today is a huge step forward, and will drive our ambitious roll-out timetable to be first for 5G.”

The latest 5G breakthroughs are on show at the Huawei Global Mobile Broadband Forum on November 16.