The Dubai International Motor Show brings together an exciting four day event for car enthusiasts showcasing the latest/greatest from the auto industry.

The first ever Dubai Motor Show was inaugurated in 1989 and the show has gone from strength to strength over the decades. It's open to the general crowd and showcases the latest cars, supercars and motorbikes.

A big part of the event this year focuses on future car technology and next generation wares from automated/driverless cars, connected and electric cars, zero-emissions, flying cars, parking assistance and more.

The official Dubai International Motor Show 2017 dates are November 14 through November 18. A single day entry ticket costs AED 50 but there are multiple options for groups and families.

In a nutshell

What is it? The biggest car exhibition in the Middle East

What are some of the activities at Dubai International Motor Show 2017

BOULEVARD OF DREAMS

The Boulevard of Dreams will present visitors with a unique opportunity to get up close to some of the fastest and glamorous cars in the world, including the world’s first handmade Titanium supercar – the Vulcano Titanium, from Italian manufacturer ICONA.

RACE TO WIN

Experience the best driving dynamics and motor racing simulation at Dubai International Motor Show. The Motor Racing Simulator challenge is for kids under-16 and adults.

CLASSIC CAR AUCTION

About 20 classic cars, some of which will be present at the show during the online auction, will go under the hammer in the fast-paced sale organized by Copart. This takes place on Friday November 17th at 6:00 PM

Which car manufacturers are present at the Dubai Motor Show 2017

Here are some of the car companies that are exhibiting at the show.

Aston Martin at Dubai Motor Show 2017

Aston Martin showcased the Valkyrie hypercar for the first time in the region to the public. Also on display Twas the hugely iconic DB5 Convertible. And finally, the newly launched V8-powered DB11 was also shown for the first time in the Middle East at the show.

Aston Martin also showcased the Middle East exclusive Vanquish S Pearl Edition, limited to just 10 models and inspired by the region’s long association with the pearl industry. The Vanquish S Pearl Edition takes the tradition, value and rarity of the pearl, with its regional roots and ties, and uses the artistry of the Q by Aston Martin team to create a truly spectacular car.

Audi at Dubai Motor Show 2017

Audi Middle East showcased a dynamic range of new models with the latest innovations in technology and performance at the 2017 Dubai International Motor Show.

Three regional premieres included the fourth generation of its flagship model, the Audi A8, together with the all-new Audi RS 5 and the first Audi race car for the GT4 category- the R8 LMS GT4, as well as a brand new range of Audi Sport Performance Parts.

Infiniti at Dubai Motor Show 2017

Infiniti revealed the new QX80 full-size luxury SUV today for the first time at the 2017 Dubai International Motor Show. The QX80 takes INFINITI’s ‘Powerful Elegance’ design language in a bold new direction, creating a powerful, contemporary and commanding aesthetic.

The QX80 has a refined and spacious cabin that features high-quality materials, a hand-crafted finish and advanced drive-assist technologies. With a taut yet comfort-oriented suspension, and ample performance from its 5.6-liter V8 engine, the new QX80 gives drivers an assured feeling of control and confidence at the wheel.

Lincoln at Dubai Motor Show

Lincoln introduced the all-new 2018 Lincoln Navigator at the Dubai International Motor Show. The exclusive Presidential line is the ultimate expression of the Lincoln brand, incorporating the finest materials from around the globe into a refined and exclusive collection of carefully curated themes for each model in Lincoln’s range.

Porsche at Dubai Motor Show

Porsche revealed four new models for the first time in the Middle East at the Dubai International Motor Show. The brand’s sports car showcase featured the latest generation Cayenne, as well as the all-new Panamera Sport Turismo, Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and the limited edition 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series.

The latest Cayenne is 65 kilograms lighter with wider rear tyres and rear-axle steering. It comes with five pre-programmed drive and chassis modes, depending on the terrain. Also completely new is the interior, showcasing the Porsche Advanced Cockpit concept. Virtually all the vehicle functions in this fully networked SUV can be viewed and operated using the high-resolution display and touchscreen. Support for CarPlay and Android Auto is also added.

Range Rover at Dubai Motor Show 2017

Range Rover took the stage at Dubai International Motor show to globally premieres the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic and the Range Rover Sport SVR

The new 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic and Range Rover Sport SVR were seen publicly in the flesh for the first time in the world, with each benefiting from significant upgrades and enhancements over its predecessor model.

Range Rover Sport SVR

The new Range Rover Sport SVRis equipped with a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine which has been uprated to produce 575PS and 700Nm of torque. The net result of this power uplift when combined with 26kg of weight saving measures is a 0 – 100km/h acceleration time of 4.5 seconds and a maximum speed of 283km/h.

Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic

The SVAutobiography Dynamic raises the stakes in terms of comfort and exclusivity whilst also improving its performance. The power output derived from its 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 petrol engine is raised to 565PS. Corresponding chassis calibrations will make the most of this increase while enhancing the benefits of the comfort driving mode found on core Range Rover models.

Other car manufacturers present at Dubai Motor Show

Alfa Romeo

Bentley

BMW

Brabus

Ferrari

Lamborghini

Maserati

McLaren

Mercedes-Benz

Mini Cooper

Rolls-Royce

Toyota

We will be posting galleries for many of the exhibitors from the show. Come back to this page to see the latest from your favorite car maker.