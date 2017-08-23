Download of the day – Smile While

It's nearly the weekend, so have a miniature carnival on your desktop with Smile While – a little app that fills your screen with gaudy streamers, bursts of confetti, 3D shapes and inflatable animals that spin and bounce in a pleasing fashion.
There's no goal or fail state, so it couldn't be called a game. It's more like a virtual piñata, without the violence inherent in whacking a papier mache donkey with a stick.
Party clicks
Clicking your mouse or tapping a key will create a random shape and play a cheery piano note, while the background shifts through a jolly spectrum of colors. That's pretty much all there is to it.
Smile While is available for both Windows and macOS. To give it a go, download the appropriate version, extract the file archive and run the EXE file.
Download here: Smile While
