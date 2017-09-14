Download of the day: Sacramento

Sacramento is a delightful, pastel-hued walk through a garden, accompanied by a soothing soundtrack to ease the day’s worries away. Listen carefully for the hum of hoverflies, which dart away as you turn to face them, and wade into Parma Violet pools alongside curious, chattering flamingos.

You can roam and jump freely, and a click of your mouse will reveal a wrist watch with hand whirling uselessly. There’s no time here – just you, the creates, and the occasional stranger enjoying their own moment of peace.

A walk on the mild side

Sacramento uses artwork from the developer's own sketchpads, which are brought to life with charming flipbook-esque animations. Together with the soothing music, it's a very relaxing way to spend a few minutes, or even an hour. There's no end state - just wander wherever you like and take in the sights.

Sacramento is available for Windows, Mac and Linux - just download the right ZIP archive, extract it, and double-click the EXE file to begin your journey.

Download here: Sacramento

