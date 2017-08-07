Download of the day – Photo Pos Pro

If your summer vacation snaps could use a little tweaking before you share them on social media. Photo Pos Pro is here to help.

This powerful photo editor is free to use, and has two interfaces – one for applying quick filters to give your pictures a new look, and another that gives you full access to a Photoshop-style suite of tools including white balance, curves, a healing brush, and many more.

Photo Pos Pro looks fantastic too, and whether you choose the basic or advanced layout, everything you need will be be right at your fingertips.

Download here: Photo Pos Pro

