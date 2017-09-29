Download of the day – ApowerEdit

ApowerEdit is a brilliant video editor. It's packed with powerful tools to make your projects look and sound amazing, and it's so easy to use, even beginners will pick it up in minutes.

A one-year subscription to ApowerEdit usually costs US$47.94 (AU$60.17 £35.33), but TechRadar readers can sign up free for a limited time using the special offer code A9AAF-4A273-RC2HL-754E0 (see instructions below).

This offer ends on Sunday 1 October, so download and register your copy now.

How to activate your free VIP subscription

To get your free VIP account, download and install ApowerEdit, then launch the program. Select an aspect ratio to start a new project and you’ll be prompted to log in. Select ‘Log in & sign up’, then click ‘Sign up’.

Enter your email address and a password, then click ‘Sign up’. Enter the six-digit verification code that’s sent to your email address (if you can’t find it, check your spam folder), then click 'OK'.

Now click the account icon (shaped like a person) in the upper right of the window, click your account name and click ‘Activate’. Enter the activation code A9AAF-4A273-RC2HL-754E0, then click ‘Confirm’.

Image 1 of 4 1. Install and run ApowerEdit, then click 'Log in & sign up' to create an account

Image 2 of 4 2. Sign up, then enter your six-digit code verification code

Image 3 of 4 3. Click the 'Account' icon in the top right, click your username and click 'Activate' Image 4 of 4 4. Enter the code A9AAF-4A273-RC2HL-754E0 to activate your VIP subscription

