Dolby Vision finally arrives on Sony TVs ... but there's no HDMI support

If you purchased a high-end Sony TV in last 12 months, you’ve likely been anticipating the long-promised Dolby Vision update that brings dynamic HDR support to your big screen TV.

Sony has been telling journalists for months that Vision support was just around the corner, even telling TechRadar during an interview as late as last week that it would be here before the end of January.

Well, Sony wasn’t wrong: Dolby Vision support is here … sort of.

Spotted first by Forbes, the Dolby Vision update rolled out via a firmware upgrade today and supports all streaming videos (Netflix, Vudu, etc…). The problem, though, is that it doesn’t work with any device connected to the TV via HDMI, which, you know, is pretty important.

The hardest hit will be the folks who use Oppo’s 4K Blu-ray player, the Oppo UDP-203, or the Apple TV 4K, both of which support Dolby Vision playback ... but apparently aren’t being recognized by Sony TVs just yet.

It’s likely that Sony will be able to iron out the kinks in the next few days, but still, it’s a bitter pill to swallow for those folks who’ve been patiently waiting for Dolby Vision support on their new Sony X930E or Sony A1E OLED TVs.