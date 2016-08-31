Google's OnHub routers now control your Philips Hue bulbs, no app required

Google's line of OnHub smart routers is partnering up with Philips Hue to put control of your home's lights directly at your fingertips - all without the need to download any extraneous apps.

OnHub owners can now access their Hue controls simply by typing "On.Here" into their web browser. From there, you're free to adjust the setting, brightness, and even color of your lights with a single tap.

The feature was added in celebration of OnHub's one-year anniversary - making Philips Hue the first connected home device to be fully compatible with the smart router.

That said, OnHub can still automate other smart devices in the home - including Hue - though the function is done through IFTT integration. While the feature is certainly useful, concocting an IFTT recipe might require more tech savvy than could be worth it just to dim some bulbs.

OnHub's other features go beyond controlling your home's ambiance - the router can also set up guest networks, control what devices visitors can access, test your internet's connection strength, and even wear special shells to compliment your home's decor.