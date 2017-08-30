Diesel has debuted its first Android Wear smartwatches

Diesel is making its intentions in the Android Wear market known by announcing not one, but five new smartwatches at this year’s IFA in Berlin.

First announced in March of this year, the watches will all be released under the umbrella name Diesel On Full Guard. Though these aren’t Diesel’s first smartwatches – you can already buy its hybrid models – they are the company’s first Android Wear devices.

The watches will come in a variety of styles, but all will feature 48mm cases with touchscreen faces and run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and Android Wear 2.0.

On your wrist

As they run on Android Wear 2.0, the watches will feature Google Assistant capabilities as well as Bluetooth connectivity, notifications, customizable watch faces and around a day of battery life.

Diesel is also releasing its own app alongside the watches, called T-ON-I, which stands for Time, Organizing, Notification, Intelligence. Perplexing hyphenation aside, Diesel say this app will serve as a "wingman" to the wearer by providing important notifications in a "distinctly Diesel way".

One of the watches, with black casing and a brown leather strap, is available now in the US for $325 exclusively through Macy's. The rest of the collection will be available in the US from September 25 at a wider range of retailers, with prices starting at $325.

In the UK all of the watches will be available from October 14, with prices starting at £329 for the leather strap models, moving up to £349 for models with metal bands.

TechRadar is currently attending IFA in Berlin, and we'll be aiming to get some hands-on time with Diesel's new smartwatch range and give you our first impressions as soon as possible.