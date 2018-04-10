Deezer comes to Google Home in the UK

Deezer has rolled out its music streaming service to Google Home smart speakers in the UK, enabling users to play their favourite tracks with the help of Google Assistant.

Deezer Premium+ users in the UK will now be able to use their voice to navigate through Deezer’s catalogue of 53 million tracks and then play them instantly.

Google Home already supports Spotify, but now that Deezer is available it’s bound to appeal to those who prefer the service, especially fans of its Flow feature.

'Play my Flow'

Users will also be able to ask Google to ‘Play my Flow’, which will dynamically generate a personalised playlist of old favourites and new tracks that’s pulled together using algorithms, pre-existing listening habits and recommendations from editors.

You can also make your Flow even more right for you through Google Home (or Home Mini) by telling it which songs you do and don’t like so it can then better understand your preferences.