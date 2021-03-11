Deal alert: the Surface Pro 7 gets a massive $360 price cut at Best Buy

We're rounding up today's best deals, and we've spotted a massive price cut on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy's latest sale. Right now, you can get the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $599 (was $959). That's a $360 discount and the best deal we've found for the tablet-laptop hybrid.

Today's best Surface Pro 7 deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - Right now, you can snag a massive $360 discount on the Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover at Best Buy. Microsoft's powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a stunning 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor. You're also getting a USB c and USB ports so you can connect displays, docking stations, and more, as well as accessory charging. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Surface Pro 7 and a fantastic bundled deal that includes a $159.99 Type Cover. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the tablet on sale, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

More Surface Pro 7 deals

