Currys' Summer Mega Deals arrive in time for the Bank Holiday Sales

As Britons tighten their belts amidst the Brexit credit crunch, big retailers are fighting hard to encourage spending. Dixons Carphone – owners of Currys and Carphone Warehouse – announced just yesterday that it’s expecting a steep fall in profits and others are likely to follow. It really needs us to buy more stuff.

As a result, big deals events are becoming even more crucial as retailers attempt to strike the right balance between sales volumes and profit (roll on Black Friday). It’s a tightrope, but it means in the Bank Holiday sales there are some great deals to be had if you shop around wisely and buy only the things you really need.

This weekend Amazon is running its ‘Shop the Future’ sale which includes many known brands amongst many unknown ones. And Currys is once again running its red-sticker ‘Mega Deals’ with 10% off the sticker price of laptops, 4K TVs, washing machines, soundbars, kettles, tablets and lots more.

10% off the sticker price is Currys’ sneaky way to stop its competitors scraping its site and price matching - and that’s a good clue that many of the deals on offer are best in market rather than just fake news.

Currys is also running a promotion offering between £50 and £200 cashback on any laptop costing £479 and over as well as savings of up to £200 on selected Nikon cameras.

Currys Summer Mega Deals: