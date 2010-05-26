Huggers: BBC still wants iPlayer on Xbox

Erik Huggers - the man behind the iPlayer at the BBC - has told TechRadar that he is still keen to roll the iPlayer out onto the Xbox 360 console.

Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at the launch of the next generation of BBC iPlayer, Huggers insisted that there had been no change of heart from the BBC, which has continually insisted that it wants to see the iPlayer up and running through Microsoft's Xbox 360.

"We are still very, very keen to get the iPlayer on the Xbox 360," said Huggers.

Although neither party will go on record to admit it, reports have suggested that it is Microsoft which is currently holding up the arrival of the popular service on its flagship console.

Campaign

TechRadar is currently running a campaign to persuade the two companies to hurry things along - with a Facebook campaign already attracting more than 1,500 followers.

While both of its rivals in the console market - Sony's PS3 and Nintendo's Wii - have the iPlayer service, Microsoft currently has stuck with the subscription-only Sky Player.

You can join the campaign at http://www.facebook.com/pages/Bring-BBC-iPlayer-to-Xbox-Live/