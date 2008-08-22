New 160GB PS3 might be limited edition

Sony's announcement of a new 160GB PS3 seemed to send a clear statement of intent from the Japanese, but now rumours are growing it will only be a 'special edition'.

Spong has spoken to a few Sony reps, and they've said the new console may only survive a few months.

"The 160GB is a special edition PS3, which will be available for the peak season. Once the peak season is over, we will reassess the situation," a Sony rep informed the website.

Fear

That alone would be enough to inspire fear in those PS3 lovers who were hoping to wait out the early prices (set to be over £350) until it became more affordable to own a 160GB model.

But a Sony Australia rep told the site it would be a "limited-edition SKU", which hints it only going to be available for a short time.

In all honesty, this is likely to be a publicity stunt from Sony, as manufacturing the console at a different SKU will cost money that can only be recouped from bulk building... but then again this device started life as a loss maker, so why change things now?