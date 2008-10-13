Microsoft in DHL rift

Microsoft is suing the US arm of courier service DHL after a vast quantity of its consoles were damaged.

In total 21,600 Xbox 360s were allegedly damaged, due to a train derailment in the US state of Texas. The train was carrying two containers filled with Microsoft stock.

In total, Microsoft is looking to recoup $2 million of damages because of the crash, citing that the consoles were subject to "impact damage, wetting, pilfering and shortage".

Negligent

The incident occurred last August, but it has taken over a year to land in the courts. This is because DHL is refusing to take the blame for the damages.

According to court papers, DHL "negligently breached its duties as a common carrier, handler, bailee, warehouseman, agent, or in other capabilities." The case continues.