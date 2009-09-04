Shuttle's new ultra-thin Linux-powered all-in-one

Just how thin can computers go? And do we actually care about the girth of our desktop tech?

Shuttle Inc certainly seems to think we do, releasing a new ultra-thin all-in-one-PC with a Linux operating system this week.

Shuttle's new X500V has openSUSE Linux 11.1 pre-configured and ready for immediate use out of the box. And it isn't a very BIG box, because the machine itself is a mere 3.6 cm thin.

The Size Zero debate

The company's latest Linux PC comes in either black or white, is fitted with Intel's Atom 330 dual-core processor (2x 1.6 GHz), 1 GB DDR2 memory, a 160 GB hard disk and has a 15.6-inch touchscreen (with a resolution of 1366x768), and all the other usual gubbins you find on all-in-ones – namely, a 1.3 megapixel webcam, multi card reader, microphone and speakers.

Shuttle's X500V also packs in plenty of output ports and additional expansion options with rapid Gigabit network, WLAN (Draft-N), 6-channel audio, VGA output and five USB ports. And if all that wasn't enough – it even comes with a Kensington Lock to stop anyone 'alf-inching it.

Shuttle's X500V retails for around £390.

