Trending
Brands

PhD student creates water computer

By Computing  

Calculates using basic Boolean operations

null

Currently studying for his PhD in Chicago, Paulo Blikstein believes you don't need electronics to make a computer. He has created a computation device that can produce answers without the need for electrons to give it a leg up. So what did he use? Water, of course.

"Fluidics is a very important field of study that is widely used in aerospace or mission-critical applications," says Blikstein. "Also, military technologies use Fluidics in order to prevent malfunction in a nuclear war, when electric devices cease to work."

He decided to make his water-computer work out some simple Boolean operations. To do so, Bilkstein created a water block using a laser cutter - though it took him three separate attempts. He passed two streams of water through the block to create two different types of switch. When one of them is on, a XOR gate is created.

When both are on, the jets collide and the water moves straight down through the block - an AND gate.

Using both instructions and multiple blocks, Bilkstein was able to get the machine to work out basic instructions.

Related news

See more Computing news