Vizio retools laptops to include touchscreens, Windows 8

By PC  

Vizio desktops and laptops will sport quad-core processors

Vizio

According to an early CES scoop, Vizio will be refreshing its PC offerings with touchscreen hardware and Windows 8.

Engadget reported earlier today that Vizio's new PC line-up will only include one legacy product (15-inch notebook) and that the rest of its machines would get a hardware overhaul.

Specifically, Vizio's all-in-one desktops and laptops will have touchscreens and quad-core processors.

Some models will have AMD's high-end A10 chip, while others will run on Intel's i7 CPU.

Vision

Vizio's laptop line-up (14- and 15-inch models) will retain the metallic, svelte design from the "Thin + Light" tradition, and be available with AMD and Intel chips.

The tech company's 24-inch desktops will also keep the same aesthetic, come with touchscreens standard, and be available with AMD and Intel chips.

The 27-inch desktop will only be available running on an Intel processor.

True to Vizio's display-focused heritage, each of these PCs will have 1080p displays, except for the 14-inch laptop which will have a 1600 x 900 display.

Look for more news coming from Vizio as it makes a strong push into the PC market this week at CES.

Related news

See more PC news