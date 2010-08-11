Is PC market 'falling off a cliff'?

Fears are mounting that PC sales have dropped off significantly, with Intel and AMD shares both falling this week.

The PC market has been buoyant, but news from the Far East markets is apparently not good.

"Checks in Taiwan indicate PC orders falling off a cliff," JP Morgan analyst Christopher Danely stated.

"We believe a host of PC companies pushed out orders throughout the supply chain."

Sharp deceleration

Baird analyst Tristan Gerra added "Our checks point to a sharp deceleration in PC order trends continuing into August, after a below-expectation July month.

"Hopes of a meaningful recovery for the September month are less and less likely, in our view, leading to a likely below-expectation third quarter."

Despite the economic uncertainty of recent years, the PC market has been remarkably buoyant.

But even with a round of upgrades for Windows 7 and the explosive growth of the mobile computing market, some are now worried that the bubble has burst.

Via Marketwatch