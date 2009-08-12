Dell offering kid-friendly Nickelodeon netbooks

In a move that we can only describe as worrying, Dell is beginning to roll out netbooks that have been branded specially for kids – with a Nickelodeon computer the first through the madhouse door.

Dell is hoping that it can rejuvenate its brand and lure in the more discerning 'tween' customer by offering netbooks that appeal to the younger generation.

The so-far-unpriced Dell Inspiron Mini Nickelodeon Edition will come in Nick's green-slime design, is based on the Dell Inspiron Mini 10v, and is so far only announced for the US.

SpongeBob Squarepants

But with additional designs like SpongeBob Squarepants and apparently iCarly (who?) already on their way, it can only be a matter of time before kids on this side of the pond are being offered similar branding.

So look out for the Ant 'n' Dec netbook (possibly with life-size pictures of the gurning duo) and a Blue Peter effort kitted out to look like it was constructed with used toilet rolls and sticky-backed plastic.

Mind you, if they offer up a Ben 10 version then we'll be first in the queue.