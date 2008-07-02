Mini refrigeration for PCs on the way

We all know the problem of overheating laptops, particularly in the case of the big old higher-end gaming systems, with researchers now developing mini refrigeration systems for laptops to deal with the problem.

The research team at Purdue Uni are developing systems small enough to fit inside your laptop or desktop computer, making use of miniature compressors and evaporators.

Commercial availability

No word as yet on commercial availability of these systems, so we'll have to stick with noisy fans and hot laptops for the time being, but let's hope we see affordable versions of the tech being developed at Purdue on the market very soon.

The researchers will be revealing more about their PC cooling tech in two papers being presented during the 12th International Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Conference and the 19th International Compressor Engineering Conference on 14-17 July at Purdue.