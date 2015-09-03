The smaller iMac could go 4K in October

By Apple  

A fist full of pixels

21 5 inch iMac with Retina 4K display

While we're all expecting new iPhones at Apple's upcoming September 9 event, the Cupertino company may also have a new 4K iMac in store for us later in the year.

9to5 Mac claims a reliable source has informed them that Apple will refresh its smaller 21.5-inch iMac new 4K display along with the traditional processor upgrade. Apple will supposedly hold the announcement of the its new high-res all-in-one will until October where it may alongside OS X El Capitan and begin shipping in November.

Earlier this June we heard of the 4K iMac from a French journalist who uncovered references to a new display resolution hidden inside the code of the OS X El Capitan beta. The new 21.5-inch iMac will reportedly feature a screen resolution of 4,096 x 2,304 and potentially utilize a new line of AMD Radeon R9 processors.

October is looking to be a very busy month as recent rumors suggest the iPad Pro will also be announced in the same time frame. Until then stay tuned to this space.

Related news

See more Apple news