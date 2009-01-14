Steve Jobs takes medical leave of absence

Steve Jobs is stepping down from running Apple, according to a letter released just minutes ago.

Citing medical problems that are "more complex than I originally thought", Jobs has decided to take a medical leave of absence until June.

We're all slightly to blame as well, with Jobs noting,"The curiosity over my personal health continues to be a distraction not only for me and my family, but everyone else at Apple as well."

As we write, after-hours trading shows Apple shares slipping by up to 10 per cent on the news.

Head Cook

On the business side, Chief Operating Officer Tim Cook will step into the breach for day-to-day operations, although Jobs will keep an eye on things.

He says: "As CEO, I plan to remain involved in major strategic decisions while I am out. Our board of directors fully supports this plan."

Jobs, who has suffered from pancreatic cancer and - more recently - a hormone imbalance, signs off by saying: "I look forward to seeing all of you this summer."

Let's hope so Steve - best of luck from everyone at TechRadar.