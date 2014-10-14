Retina MacBook Air won't appear at this week's iPad event, say sources

The long-awaited (and much-rumoured) Retina MacBook Air was expected to touch down this Thursday at Apple's big iPad event, but those hopes may have just been dashed.

According to a source speaking to Recode, the Air isn't on the agenda, with the closest thing set to appear being a new hi-res iMac.

The iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 will be the headline acts, according to the report, along with OS X Yosemite. Oh well, maybe the Retina Air will arrive alongside the hotly-tipped iPad Pro next year.